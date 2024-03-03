Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced a recruitment drive for headmaster positions, inviting applications from eligible candidates. The application process is set to commence on March 11 and will remain open until April 2, providing interested individuals with an opportunity to apply online through the official website at www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2024

Vacancy Details: The BPSC Recruitment 2024 aims to fill a total of 6,061 Headmaster positions under the Education Department and SC & ST Welfare Department, Government of Bihar. Additionally, there are 40,247 vacancies available for Headteacher positions in primary schools under the Education Department, Bihar.

Eligibility Criteria for BPSC Headmaster Positions

To be eligible for the Headmaster positions announced by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), candidates must meet certain criteria outlined below:

Age Limit: 31 years to 50 years of age for unreserved category. The upper age limit is relaxed to 52 years for SC, ST category candidates.

Educational Qualifications:

Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks.

Certain qualifications such as "Aalim" from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University are considered equivalent to graduation.

Additionally, candidates must have completed D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed. and must have cleared the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET).

Teaching Experience (Alternatively):

Candidates may also qualify based on specific teaching experience, such as: 8 years as a Secondary Teacher in a State government school. 12 years as a Secondary Teacher in a school with permanent affiliation from C.B.S.E/A.C.S.E./B.S.E.B. among other categories.



Selection Process: The selection process for BPSC Headmaster positions in Bihar consists of the following steps:

Written Examination: The written test will assess candidates' proficiency in General Knowledge and B.Ed Subjects. It will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions, with each question carrying one mark, totaling 150 marks.

Merit List: Eligibility for the position will be determined based on the merit list generated from the written examination.

Application Fee:

General Category: ₹750/-

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, as well as all reserved and unreserved women candidates: ₹200/-

How to Apply for BPSC Recruitment 2024:

Visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in. Register on the website and proceed with the application process. Fill out the application form with accurate details. Upload all the required documents as per the specifications provided. Pay the application fee through the online payment gateway. After successful submission, keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.

Click here for official notification.