BPSC Headmaster Vacancy 2022: Deadline To Apply For 6421 Head Master Posts Ends Today

BPSC Head master Recruitment 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission is scheduled to close the registration for BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 on Monday, April 11, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 vacancies will be filled for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary schools. Earlier the last date to submit the application form was March 28 which was extended to April 11, 2022.

After the closure of application window, the application correction window will be opened. Candidates who have already submitted their form and want to make changes will be able to do it after April 12, 2022. A list of important dates can be checked here.

BPSC Headmaster recruitment: Check important dates here

The deadline to fill the form ends on Aprill 11, 2022

The application correction window will open on April 12, 2022

The deadline to make changes in application ends on April 18, 2022.

BPSC recruitment: Check age limit and eligibility details here

The minimum required age to apply is 31 years and the upper age limit is 47 years

In order to be eligible, candidates should hold a post-graduate degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks. Candidates must hold a B.Ed, B.A.Ed, or B.Sc.Ed from an accredited institution.

The minimum required eligibility is that candidates must have passed the "Teacher Eligibility Test," which was conducted for teachers hired in or after 2012.

Salary: Monthly remuneration for BPSC headmaster post is Rs 35,000.

Monthly remuneration for BPSC headmaster post is Rs 35,000. Selection Process: Registered candidates will be selected on the basis of scores they will secure in the written examination. To be noted that no interview will be conducted.

Registered candidates will be selected on the basis of scores they will secure in the written examination. To be noted that no interview will be conducted. Application fee details: Candidates from General OBC/other states will be charged an application fee of Rs 750. Females, SC, ST, and PH category candidates will have to pay Rs 200 as application fee. The fee can be paid online or through Bank Challan.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Here is how eligible candidates can apply