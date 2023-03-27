BPSC Judicial Service Exam 2023: Application Window Closing Today For 32nd Judiciary Exam

BPSC Judicial Services Exam 2023: The online registration window for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Exam 2023 will close today, March 27. Interested and eligible candidates who have not yet applied for the BPSC Judicial services exam can apply now at bpsc.bih.nic.in Candidates will be able to edit their application forms till April 3. There are a total of 155 vacancies and 35% of the posts are reserved for women.

How to apply for BPSC judiciary exam 2023

Visit the official website- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Scroll down to the 'ONLINE REGISTRATION' option

Click on the 'Apply online' link given beside the 32nd Bihar Judicial Service Exam option

Register yourself by providing the required details

Now log in using your login credentials

Upload the required documents and images

Pay the application fee (if required) and submit it.

BPSC Judicial Service Notification 2023: Eligibility criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in law (LLB) from any recognised university can apply for the Bihar judicial service exam 2023. It must be noted that the university/ institution should be affiliated with the Bar Council of India, New Delhi. Candidates must be aged between 22 and 35 years.

BPSC judicial service exam 2023 pattern

BPSC will conduct a preliminary exam followed by a main exam and interview to select the qualified candidates. BPSC judicial service prelims exam will be objective in nature. There will be two papers namely, general studies and law, carrying 100 and 150 marks, respectively. The responses will have to be filled in OMR sheets. In BPSC judiciary main exam, there will be five papers, namely, General Knowledge including current affairs, Elementary General Science, General Hindi, General English, Law Evidence and Procedure. Papers 1 and 5 will carry a maximum of 150 marks each, while the remaining three papers will carry 100 marks each. Candidates will have to choose any three optional papers (150 marks each) from the following list: