BPSC Judicial Services Exam Interview Letters Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

BPSC Interview Letter: The interview letters for the Judicial Services competitive examination have been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). As per the official information, a total of 691 candidates have been issued an interview letter to appear for the interview. The interview is set to take place from August 22, 2022, to September 3, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 221 vacant posts will be filled in the department.

According to the official notice, the commission will conduct the Interview round between August 22 to September 3, 2022, at various exam centers of the state in two sittings - from 10.30 a.m. and from 2.15 p.m. For the convenience of the candidates, here is the step-by-step process to download the BPSC Call Letter.

BPSC Exam 2022: Here's how to download the BPSC call letter

Step 1: To download the interview letters for the Judicial Services competitive examination, candidates need to visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that says, "Interview Letters: For Candidates Appearing in an Interview between August 22nd and September 3rd, 2022 under the 31st Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination."

Step 3: Now enter your login information, such as your 6-digit Roll Number and captcha code.

Step 4: Then, click on the "submit" option.

Step 5: The BPSC Judicial Services 2021 interview letter will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Here's direct link to download the BPSC Call Letter - Click here

Image: Unsplash/ Representative