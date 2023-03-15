Last Updated:

BPSC LDC Computer Typing Test Postponed, Check New Date And Important Notice Here

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: BPSC has postponed the computer typing test for lower division clerk recruitment 2021. The exam was earlier scheduled for March 20.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the computer typing test for BPSC Lower Division Clerk recruitment. The skill test was scheduled to be held on March 20. However, the exam has been postponed and will be conducted on April 11. 

BPSC in its latest notice had informed the candidates that the test has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons. The computer typing test will be held in Remington of Mangal Font on a computer. Click here to read the BPSC notice. 

BPSC LDC Recruitment Exams

BPSC had notified about LDC Recruitment in 2021 via advertisement number 04/2021. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 24 vacancies for the post of lower division clerk. Class 12th pass candidates are eligible to apply for the post. The exam was conducted on November 20, 2022, and its provisional answer key was released on January 23, 2023. Candidates were asked to raise objections against any key if they find it incorrect, till January 31. However, BPSC received no objections from any candidates till the deadline. The provisional answer key was finalized for result preparation. A total of 24 candidates cleared the exam and were called for the typing test.

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Total vacancy- 24; Reserved for female - 9
  • Unreserved -10; reserved for female - 4
  • EWS- 03; reserved for female - 1
  • Scheduled Caste - 03; reserved for female -2
  • Scheduled Tribe - 01; reserved for female -0
  • OBC- 02; reserved for female -1
  • BC- 04; reserved for female -1
  • OBC Female - 01; reserved for female -0

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of BPSC for regular updates. To know more about the BPSC LDC computer typing test, they should refer to the official recruitment advertisement number 04/2021. The notification can be found on the website or click here to read it. 

