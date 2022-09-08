BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 Date Released; Check Official Notice & Key Details

BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022 schedule has been released by the Bihar Public Service Commission today September 8, 2022. According to the schedule, the main examination for Lower Division Clerk will be held on November 20, 2022. All those candidates, who are going to appear for the written examination, can check and download the official exam schedule by visiting the official site of the BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 38 posts will be filled for the post of District Art and Culture Officer in the Arts, Culture, and Youth Department of the state government.

In order to qualify for the examination, general category candidates are required to secure 40 percent of the marks, while backward class candidates are required to secure 36.5 percent of the marks, other backward classes will have to secure 34 percent of the marks, and SC and ST category candidates will have to secure 32 percent of the marks.

Important Dates

Candidates can apply for the examination by visiting the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Salary

BPSC has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk at the pay scale of Rs 19,900-63,200 (Level 2).

BPSC LDC Main Exam 2022: Here's how to apply for the examination

Step 1: In order to apply for the examination, candidates are required to visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Then, click on the “ Apply Online ” button

” button Step 3: Now click on LDC/DACO Main 2022 application link

Step 4: Login and apply for the exam

Step 5: Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

About exam

The written main examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I will be General Hindi and Paper II will be General Science.

The duration of the examination will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Notably, only those candidates who qualified for the main examination in the preliminary exam will appear in the main examination.

