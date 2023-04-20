BPSC Mains Registration 2023: Last Date Today To Register For 68th Main Exam, Here's Link

BPSC 68th mains registration 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will today close the online registration window for 68th BPSC mains combined competitive exam 2023. Candidates who have passed BPSC prelims exam have to appear for the main exam to qualify for the last round- interview. Candidates can apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to make corrections to the form is April 22. A direct link to register for the exam has been given below.

BPSC will conduct the 68th mains exam on Mau 12, 17, and 18. BPSC conducted the 68th prelims exam on February 12. A total of 3590 candidates cleared the BPSC PT and qualified for the main exam. The application fee for SC/ST category candidates and PwD/Female candidates is Rs 200, whereas, for all other categories, it is Rs 750. A total of 324 vacancies for various posts such as Block Panchayati Raj Officer, Supply Inspector, Rural Development Officer, Assistant Director, etc. will be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to apply for BPSC 68th Main exam 2023