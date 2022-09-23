BPSC Recruitment 2022: Application Window For 40,506 Head Teacher Posts Closes Today

Today is the last date to apply for the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) headteacher posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40506 headteacher posts will be filled in the department, of which 13,761 are reserved for female candidates. For the convenience of the candidates we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to apply for the BPSC Recruitment.

BPSC recruitment 2022: Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 60 years.

Application Fees

The candidates belonging to the general category need to pay Rs. 750/- as application fee.

The candidates belonging to the OBC, SC, ST, PH category candidates need to pay Rs. 200/.

Educational Qualification

Degree of graduation from any recognized university with having a minimum of 50% of marks.

5% relaxation shall be given in the minimum prescribed marks to the candidates belonging to SC / ST / EBC / BC / Differently able/female and EWS.

The degree of ‘Aalim’ obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arbi & Persian University, Patna / Bihar State Madarsa Education Board and degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation.

Having qualified D.El.Ed/ B.T/ B.Ed./ B.A.Ed/ B.Sc.Ed/ B.L.Ed.

Having qualified Teachers Eligibility Test for those teachers who have been appointed in the year 2012 or onwards and Those Teachers who have been appointed before 2012 must be qualified efficiency Examination.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the Apply Online link.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to register and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Pay the application fee to proceed.

Step 5: Submit and take a printout for future reference.

Here's BPSC Recruitment Notification - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/Representative