BPSC Recruitment 2022: Notification For 6421 Vacancies For School Headmaster Posts Out

BPSC recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is recruiting candidates for the post of headmaster in senior secondary schools under the State Education Department. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 6421 headmaster posts in senior secondary schools in Bihar will be filled.

As per the official notice, the pay scale for the post is Rs 35,000. Candidates aged between 31 and 47 years are eligible to apply. The selection of the candidates will be based on scores secured in the written examination and no interview will be conducted.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a post-graduate degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks.

Candidates must hold a B.Ed, B.A.Ed, or B.Sc.Ed from an accredited institution.

Candidates must have passed the "Teacher Eligibility Test," which was conducted for teachers hired in or after 2012.

BPSC School Headmaster Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates from general OBC/other states must pay Rs 750 as an online application fee, while females, SC, ST, and PH must pay Rs 200.

BPSC School Headmaster Recruitment: Check Important Dates

Events Dates Starting Date for BPSC Head Master Application March 05, 2022 Last Date for BPSC Head Master Application March 28, 2022 BPSC Head Master Exam Date to be announced soon

BPSC School Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Check vacancy details

Categories Number of vacancies General 2571 EWS 639 OBC 769 EBC 1157 BC Female 192 SC 1027 ST 66

BPCS Recruitment 2022 | Check Official Notification

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the BPSC headmasters vacancy

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates must visit the official website of onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Next, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Complete the application form.

Step 4: Upload any necessary documents, such as address proof, educational credentials, signatures, and so on.

Step 5: Pay the application fees.

Step 6: Then click on the " submit " button.

" button. Step 7: It is recommended that candidates must take a printout of the document for future needs.

(Image: PTI/ Representative)