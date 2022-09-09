BPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Opens For 40,000+ Head Teacher Posts; Know How To Apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of head teachers in primary schools under the Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. As per the official notice, candidates can apply for the posts till September 23, 2022.

The correction window will remain open until September 30, 2022. The BPSC Head Teacher's written (objective) competitive examination has been postponed twice already. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 40,506 vacancies will be filled in the department. Out of the total vacancies, 13,761 posts are reserved for female candidates.

BPSC Recruitment 2022 Official Notice - Click Here

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

Candidates should note that their age should not be more than 60 years as of August 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should hold a degree of graduation from any recognised university with a minimum of 50% marks. The degree of 'Aalim' obtained from Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic & Persian University, Patna/Bihar State Madarsa Education Board, and the degree of Shastri from Kameshwar Singh Darbhanga Sanskrit University will be treated to be equivalent to graduation. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category.

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for the posts

Step 1: Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Apply Online”

Step 3: Click on the Head Teacher application link

Step 4: Login and apply for the post

Step 5: Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

