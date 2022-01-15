BPSC Recruitment: Apply For 286 Assistant Public Sanitary & Waste Management Officer Posts

Quick links:
BPSC Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications from candidates for the post of Assistant Public Sanitary and Waste Management Officer. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 286 vacancies will be filled in the organization. Eligible and interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates must note that the online application process will commence on January 17, 2022, and the deadline to apply through the online portal is February 10, 2022. Candidates must submit an offline application by February 24, 2022. All the information concerning recruitment, such as qualification, age limit, selection procedure, exam pattern, and other information, is available here.
As per the official notice issued by the BPSC, candidates can apply online through the website bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates may also send a hard copy of the online application along with the documents to the Joint Secretary-Co-Examination Controller, 15, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna, 800001 on or before February 24, 2022.