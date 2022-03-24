BPSC Recruitment: Over 40K Vacancies Announced For Head Teacher Post, Full Details Here

BPSC Recruitment: Bihar Public Service Commission through a notification has announced over 40 thousand vacancies. The official notice highlights that the BPSC is inviting applications for recruitment to over 40 thousand vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Recruitment details like age limit, eligibility and salary are out and can be checked here. Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered for recruitment drive from March 28 onwards. The applications needs to be submitted on the onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.
Here is the direct link to view official noification
BPSC Head teacher Recruitment: Check important dates here
- Notification about BPSC vacancies has been released on March 23, 2022
- The application link will be activated on March 28, 2022
- The deadline to apply is April 24, 2022
BPSC teacher recruitment: Check vacancy details here
- Through this bumper recruitment drive, BPSC aims to fill 40506 vacancies. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates
- Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply is 60 years as on August 1, 2021.
- Minimum required qualification: Interested candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required is 50 and 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.
- Work Experience: Having minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies lnstitutions whose services are confirmed.
- Application Fee: General category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 750 and Rs 200 fee is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category.
- Selection process: Candidates will have to go through written test which will be organised by the commission later. Date of exam has not been announced. Interview will not be conducted under this recruitment drive.
- Exam pattern: 150 questions will be asked out of which 75 will be from general studies and 75 from DELED. each question will carry one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. exam duration will be 2 hours.
Here is how to apply for BPSC vacancies
- Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website ww.bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the link related to fpost of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 04/2022)
- Candidates will be redirected to registered window where they will have to get their login credentials generated
- Go back to the homepage and click on log in, post logging in enter all the required details
- Attach the documents andpay the application fee (as mentioned above)
- Take printout or download confirmation page for future reference