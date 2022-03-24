BPSC Recruitment: Over 40K Vacancies Announced For Head Teacher Post, Full Details Here

BPSC Recruitment: Bihar Public Service Commission through a notification has announced over 40 thousand vacancies. The official notice highlights that the BPSC is inviting applications for recruitment to over 40 thousand vacancies of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under Education Department, Govt. of Bihar. Recruitment details like age limit, eligibility and salary are out and can be checked here. Interested and eligible candidates will have to get themselves registered for recruitment drive from March 28 onwards. The applications needs to be submitted on the onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Here is the direct link to view official noification

BPSC Head teacher Recruitment: Check important dates here

Notification about BPSC vacancies has been released on March 23, 2022

The application link will be activated on March 28, 2022

The deadline to apply is April 24, 2022

BPSC teacher recruitment: Check vacancy details here

Through this bumper recruitment drive, BPSC aims to fill 40506 vacancies. Out of these, 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates

Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply is 60 years as on August 1, 2021.

The upper age limit to apply is 60 years as on August 1, 2021. Minimum required qualification: Interested candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required is 50 and 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed.

Interested candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognized university. The minimum percentage required is 50 and 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants should have qualified D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed./B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed. Work Experience: Having minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies lnstitutions whose services are confirmed.

Having minimum 8 years of regular service as basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary teacher/Urban Elementary Teacher under Panchayat Raj Institutions and urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teacher of Panchayati Raj Institutions or Urban bodies lnstitutions whose services are confirmed. Application Fee: General category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 750 and Rs 200 fee is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category.

General category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 750 and Rs 200 fee is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/Female Candidates/PwD category. Selection process: Candidates will have to go through written test which will be organised by the commission later. Date of exam has not been announced. Interview will not be conducted under this recruitment drive.

Candidates will have to go through written test which will be organised by the commission later. Date of exam has not been announced. Interview will not be conducted under this recruitment drive. Exam pattern: 150 questions will be asked out of which 75 will be from general studies and 75 from DELED. each question will carry one mark and 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. exam duration will be 2 hours.

Here is how to apply for BPSC vacancies