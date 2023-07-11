BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Deadline Extended For 3 Days, Link Here

BPSC school teacher recruitment 2023: The deadline to register for BPSC school teacher recruitment 2023 has been extended to July 15. Earlier, the last date was July 12. Bihar Public Service Commission started the online application process for school teacher recruitment under the Bihar education department on June 15. Aspirants can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. There are a total of 1.78 lakh vacancies.

Bihar BPSC School Teachers Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies

Classes 1 to 5 - 85,477 vacancies

Classes 6 to 8 - 1,745 vacancies

Classes 9 to 10 - 33, 186 vacancies

Classes 11 to 12 - 57, 618 vacancies

Total - 1,78,026 vacancies

Bihar Teachers Revised Pay Scale

Under the new recruitment rules, Bihar primary teachers of classes 1-5 will have a basic salary of Rs 25,000 while the gross salary with dearness allowance, house rent, and medical allowances will come to around Rs 38,000. For teachers appointed in secondary schools for classes 9-10, the basic salary would be Rs 31,000 and the gross Rs 46,000. The teachers for classes 11 and 12 will get a basic salary of Rs 32,000 and a gross salary of Rs 48,000.

Bihar School Teachers' Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)- Candidates should have passed class 12th and must have a degree in D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed. They should also have qualified CTET/ BTET.

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)- Candidates should have a graduate degree and a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. They should have also passed STET.

Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)- Candidates should have a post-graduate degree along with a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.ED and must have passed STET.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The questions will be objective in nature. Questions will be asked from language and general studies papers.