BPSC School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2023 Dates Announced, Eligibility Criteria Modified

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for conducting the Bihar school teacher recruitment exams. The exams will be held on August 24, 25, 26, and 27, 2023. BPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill a total of 1.78 lakh vacancies of school teachers in Bihar.

The BPSC school teacher recruitment exam schedule has been uploaded on the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the schedule by clicking here. Details regarding the exam schedule will be released in due course of time. Candidates are advised to keep checking the website regularly for updates.

Eligibility Criteria modified for CTET applicants

Earlier on June 22, BPSC released a notice regarding some changes in the eligibility criteria for Bihar school teacher recruitment. Candidates can click here to know the modification in the eligibility criteria. As per the revision, candidates who have applied for CTET 2023 can also appear for the exam, provided that the exam should be held by August 31.The candidates will have to submit proof of appearing in the CTET exam in document verification.

Bihar teacher recruitment: Pay Scale

Under the new recruitment rules, Bihar primary teachers of classes 1-5 will have a basic salary of Rs 25,000 while the gross salary with dearness allowance, house rent, and medical allowances will come to around Rs 38,000. For teachers appointed in secondary schools for classes 9-10, the basic salary would be Rs 31,000 and the gross Rs 46,000. The teachers for classes 11 and 12 will get a basic salary of Rs 32,000 and a gross salary of Rs 48,000.