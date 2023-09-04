BPSC School Teacher Recruitment: List Of Documents Required, Important Dates Here

Bihar Public service Commission (BPSC) has started the document verification round for the school teacher recruitment 2023 today. As per the schedule, the document verification round for school teachers of classes 11 and 12 will be held on September 4, 5, 7 while for classe 9, 10 the DV round will be held on September 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 2023. A list of required documents has also been attached below.

BPSC School Teacher Recruitment 2023: List of documents required

Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License

Reservation-related caste certificates

Address Proof

PwBD certificate

CTET/ BTET paper I proof certificate,

STET Paper I, II certificate,

matriculation certificate for date of birth proof

B.Ed/ M.Ed/ D.El.Ed certificate

Educational Qualification certificate

Click here for official notice.