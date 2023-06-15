Last Updated:

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 1.78 Lakh Bihar School Teacher Posts

BPSC school teacher recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the online application process for school teacher recruitmen.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
bpsc teacher recruitment

Image: Shutterstock


BPSC school teacher recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission has started the online application process for school teacher recruitment under the Bihar education department. The online application window opened on June 15 and the last date to apply is July 12. Aspirants can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

Read official notification here.

Click here for important instructions to fill application form

Direct link to apply online

Bihar cabinet approved the New Teacher Service Regulations 2023 on May 2 which has paved the way for the recruitment of 1.78 lakh teachers through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC). The state government has also finalized the pay scale for the post. See details of vacancies and the revised pay scale here.

Bihar BPSC School Teachers Recruitment 2023: Details of Vacancies

  • Classes 1 to 5 - 85,477 vacancies
  • Classes  6 to 8 - 1,745 vacancies
  • Classes  9 to 10 - 33, 186 vacancies
  • Classes  11 to 12 - 57, 618 vacancies
  • Total - 1,78,026 vacancies

Bihar Teachers Revised Pay Scale

Under the new recruitment rules, Bihar primary teachers of classes 1-5 will have a basic salary of Rs 25,000 while the gross salary with dearness allowance, house rent, and medical allowances will come to around Rs 38,000. For teachers appointed in secondary schools for classes 9-10, the basic salary would be Rs 31,000 and the gross Rs 46,000. The teachers for classes 11 and 12 will get a basic salary of Rs 32,000 and a gross salary of Rs 48,000.

READ | JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Notification for 2017 graduate level posts out, details here

Bihar School Teachers' Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher (Class 1-5)- Candidates should have passed class 12th and must have a degree in D.Ed/ B.Ed/ B.El.Ed. They should also have qualified CTET/ BTET.

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10)- Candidates should have a graduate degree and a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.Ed. They should have also passed STET.

Post Graduate Teacher (Class 11-12)- Candidates should have a post-graduate degree along with a degree in B.Ed./ B.El.ED and must have passed STET.

Selection Process

Candidates will have to clear a written exam. The questions will be objective in nature. Questions will be asked from language and general studies papers. 

READ | Maharashtra Forest Guard Recruitment Notification out for 2147 vacancies for 12th pass
READ | BPSC Bihar Teachers' Recruitment Notification OUT for 1.7 lakh vacancy, full details here
READ | Bihar Teacher Recruitment 2023: BPSC to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers, see revised pay scale

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT