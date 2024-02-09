Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will begin the registration process for the school teacher recruitment phase 3 exam on February 10. The last date to apply is February 25. Candidates will be able to apply for BPSC TRE 3.0 online at bpsc.bih.nic.in. There are around 87,00 vacancies. Read on for full details.

BPSC TRE 3.0 Details

Commencement of Online Registration: The online registration process for BPSC TRE 3.0 2024 will commence from February 10, 2024, onwards on the official website https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in/.

Exam Schedule: The BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam 2024 is scheduled to take place from March 7 to March 17, 2024. Additionally, TRE 4.0 is slated for August 2024, with separate registration procedures.

Vacancy Details: The recruitment drive aims to fill approximately 87,000 teaching vacancies, including Primary Teachers (Classes 1 to 5), Middle School Teachers (Classes 6 to 8), Secondary Teachers (Classes 9-10), and Senior Secondary Teachers (Classes 11-12).

Application Fee: Candidates are required to pay an application fee, with additional biometric fees for some categories. The fee varies for different categories, and details can be found on the official website.

Eligibility Criteria: Aspirants must fulfill specific eligibility criteria, including educational qualifications and age limits, varying based on the teaching level.

Applicants should hold a Bachelor’s degree (B.Sc/B.A/B.Com) with a minimum of 45%, and they must have passed or appeared in senior secondary/B. E.D. with a minimum of 50% marks. Additionally, candidates should have successfully qualified in the CTET/Bihar TET exam.

Selection Process: The selection process involves a written examination followed by document verification.

Exam Pattern: The Bihar Teacher Examination will consist of three papers, including Language, General Studies, and Concerned Subject, with no negative marking.

Important Dates:

Notification PDF Release Date: February 7, 2024

Online Registration Starts: February 10, 2024

Last Date to Apply Online: February 23, 2024

BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Date: March 7 to March 17, 2024

BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam Date: August 2024

For further details, interested candidates are encouraged to download the official BPSC TRE 3.0 Notification PDF from the official website and review the comprehensive information, including educational qualifications, age limits, and the application process. Early preparation is advised for those aspiring to participate in the upcoming Bihar Teacher Recruitment process.



