The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will close the application window for the BPSC TRE 3.0 recruitment tomorrow, February 26, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill over 87 thousand vacancies for various teaching positions spanning Class 1 to 12 and Special School Teachers for Class 9 to 10 under the Education Department. Eligible candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications by February 26 on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in without incurring a late fee.

To apply for the BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the TRE 3.0 application link on the homepage. Register and complete the online application form. Verify details and make the online application fee payment. Download and print the application for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 vacancies, with the examination scheduled between March 7 to March 17, 2024.

BPSC TRE 3.0: Eligibility Criteria

Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5):

Completion of Intermediate.

Possession of a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed).

Successful clearance of CTET Paper I.

Middle School Teacher (Class 6 to 8):

Requirement of a Graduation Degree and a B.Ed/B.El.Ed.

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10):

Need for a Graduation degree, B.Ed./B.El.Ed, and successful passing of STET Paper II.

Higher Secondary Teacher (Class 11-12):

Possession of a post-graduation degree from a recognized university.

A requirement of B.Ed./B.El.Ed and successful passing of STET Paper II.

Age Limits:

For Primary and Upper Primary Teachers: 18 to 37 years.

For Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers: 21 to 40 years.

Applicants must ensure they meet these educational qualifications and age requirements to be eligible for the BPSC TRE 3.0 recruitment process.

The application fee for BPSC TRE 3.0 varies based on the candidate's category:

General candidates: Rs. 750.

Women candidates, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe, and Physically Disabled Persons: Rs. 200

Direct link to apply