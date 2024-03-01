English
Updated March 1st, 2024 at 10:38 IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule released for Bihar school teacher recruitment; Check here

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Phase 3 Exam 2024.

Nandini Verma
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2024, in two shifts, and on March 16, 2024, in a single shift. The exams will be conducted across various centers in different districts of the state. The BPSC TRE 3.0 aims to fill a total of 86,391 teaching positions through this recruitment drive. The detailed exam schedule is as follows:

BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Date, Day & Session - Subjects

March 15, 2024 - Friday

  • 1st shift: Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu (For Classes 6-8 under the Department of Education)
  • 2nd shift: General, Urdu, Bengali (For Classes 1-5 under the Department of Education)

March 16, 2024 - Saturday

  • 1st shift: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music, Social Science (For Classes 6-10 under the Department of Education and Special School Teacher positions)
  • 2nd shift: All subjects except Computer Science and Music/Art subjects (For Classes 6-10 under the Department of Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare, excluding Computer Science, Music/Art subjects)

Direct link to check BPSC TRE 3.0 exam schedule

The notice further states that examinations for classes 11-12 level in all subjects under the Department of Education, and for classes 6-10 in Computer Science, Music/Art subjects under the Department of Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare, will be announced later.

Published March 1st, 2024 at 10:38 IST

