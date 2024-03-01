Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for the Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2024 on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled to take place on March 15, 2024, in two shifts, and on March 16, 2024, in a single shift. The exams will be conducted across various centers in different districts of the state. The BPSC TRE 3.0 aims to fill a total of 86,391 teaching positions through this recruitment drive. The detailed exam schedule is as follows:

BPSC TRE 3.0 Exam Date, Day & Session - Subjects

March 15, 2024 - Friday

1st shift : Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu (For Classes 6-8 under the Department of Education)

: Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Urdu (For Classes 6-8 under the Department of Education) 2nd shift: General, Urdu, Bengali (For Classes 1-5 under the Department of Education)

March 16, 2024 - Saturday

1st shift : Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music, Social Science (For Classes 6-10 under the Department of Education and Special School Teacher positions)

: Hindi, Bengali, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, English, Science, Mathematics, Fine Arts, Dance, Physical Education, Maithili, Music, Social Science (For Classes 6-10 under the Department of Education and Special School Teacher positions) 2nd shift: All subjects except Computer Science and Music/Art subjects (For Classes 6-10 under the Department of Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare, excluding Computer Science, Music/Art subjects)

The notice further states that examinations for classes 11-12 level in all subjects under the Department of Education, and for classes 6-10 in Computer Science, Music/Art subjects under the Department of Scheduled Caste and Tribal Welfare, will be announced later.