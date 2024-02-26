Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conclude the registration window for the School Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 today. Aspiring candidates interested in various teaching positions for Class 1 to 12 and Special School Teachers for Class 9 to 10 under the Education Department have until the end of the day to submit their applications.

How to apply for BPSC TRE 3.0

To apply for the BPSC School Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

2. Look for the 'School Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0' application link on the homepage.

3. Register and fill out the online application form with accurate details.

4. Verify the provided information and make the online application fee payment.

5. Download and print the completed application form for future reference.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 vacancies, with the examination scheduled to take place between March 7 to March 17, 2024.

BPSC TRE 3.0: Eligibility criteria

Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5): Requires Intermediate qualification, along with a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), and successful completion of CTET Paper I.

Middle School Teacher (Class 6 to 8): Requires a Graduation Degree and a B.Ed/B.El.Ed.

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10): Requires a Graduation degree, B.Ed./B.El.Ed, and successful completion of STET Paper II.

Higher Secondary Teacher (Class 11-12): Requires a post-graduation degree from a recognized university, along with a B.Ed./B.El.Ed, and successful completion of STET Paper II.

Age limits for Primary and Upper Primary Teachers are set between 18 to 37 years, while for Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers, the age range is 21 to 40 years.

Candidates are reminded to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before applying and are encouraged to carefully read the official notification for detailed instructions. The application link will be available until the end of the day, marking the closure of the registration process.