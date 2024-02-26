Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

BPSC TRE 3.0 registration window closing today for over 87K school teacher vacancies; How to apply

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conclude the registration window for the School Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 today.

Nandini Verma
BPSC
BPSC | Image:Republic World
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conclude the registration window for the School Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0 today. Aspiring candidates interested in various teaching positions for Class 1 to 12 and Special School Teachers for Class 9 to 10 under the Education Department have until the end of the day to submit their applications.

How to apply for BPSC TRE 3.0

To apply for the BPSC School Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0, candidates can follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
2. Look for the 'School Teacher Recruitment Exam 3.0' application link on the homepage.
3. Register and fill out the online application form with accurate details.
4. Verify the provided information and make the online application fee payment.
5. Download and print the completed application form for future reference.

Advertisement

The recruitment drive aims to fill 87,774 vacancies, with the examination scheduled to take place between March 7 to March 17, 2024.

BPSC TRE 3.0: Eligibility criteria

Primary Teacher (Class 1 to 5): Requires Intermediate qualification, along with a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) or a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed), and successful completion of CTET Paper I.

Middle School Teacher (Class 6 to 8): Requires a Graduation Degree and a B.Ed/B.El.Ed.

Advertisement

Secondary Teacher (Class 9-10): Requires a Graduation degree, B.Ed./B.El.Ed, and successful completion of STET Paper II.

Higher Secondary Teacher (Class 11-12): Requires a post-graduation degree from a recognized university, along with a B.Ed./B.El.Ed, and successful completion of STET Paper II.

Advertisement

Age limits for Primary and Upper Primary Teachers are set between 18 to 37 years, while for Secondary and Higher Secondary Teachers, the age range is 21 to 40 years.

Candidates are reminded to ensure that they meet the eligibility criteria before applying and are encouraged to carefully read the official notification for detailed instructions. The application link will be available until the end of the day, marking the closure of the registration process.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 10:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

11 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

11 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

19 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

19 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers' Tractor Rally Likely to Hit Traffic in Noida Today

    India News4 minutes ago

  2. Video of famed Indian cricketers' duplicates discussing strategy goes VI

    Sports 4 minutes ago

  3. Rubina Dilaik To Quit TV After Birth Of Twins? Shakti Actress Reacts

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  4. Nafe Singh's Family Refuses to Conduct Last Rites; Protest in Jhajjar

    India News7 minutes ago

  5. Google Keep’s new AI list-making assistant open for more users

    Tech 9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo