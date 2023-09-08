BPSC TRE: How To Upload D.El.Ed Certificate For BPSC Primary School Teacher Recruitment

BPSC TRE Document Verification: Candidates of Bihar school primary teacher recruitment exam have to upload their D.El.Ed. certificate online. The last date to upload their certificate is September 11. Candidates will have to log in to their dashboard after visiting the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. They will then have to upload their mark sheet or certificate of passing the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.). Candidates who have uploaded their B.Ed certificate and also possess a D.El.Ed certificate should upload the D.El.Ed. certificate, BPSC said in its official notice.

How to upload D.El.Ed. certificate on BPSC portal?

Visit the official website - https://onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in/main/home

Log in using your username and password

Click on Teacher Recruitment Exam link

Now click on the link to upload certificate for primary school teacher candidate

Upload your D.El.Ed. certificate and submit.

BPSC secondary school teacher document verification

The document verification round for school teachers of classes 11 and 12 has been done on September 4, 5, and 7 while for classes 9, and 10 the DV round will be held on September 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 2023. The Bihar school teacher exam was conducted on August 24, 25, and 26 to fill 1.7 lakh vacancies. As per the latest update, the BPSC school teacher results will be declared by the third week of September.

BPSC chairman, Atul Prasad said that the results will be declared in two phases. In the first phase, the results for secondary and higher secondary teachers for classes 9-12 will be declared and the primary teacher result will be out in the second phase. Soon after the result is declared, the document verification round will begin. Candidates must submit their CTET/B.Ed certificates by the deadline for selection.