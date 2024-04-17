BPSC Vice-Principal Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 76 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

Advertisement

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for Vice Principal posts on April 16, 2024. Aspiring candidates looking to apply for these prestigious positions can access the registration link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Key Details of BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 76 posts in the organization. Candidates interested in applying for the Vice Principal position must meet the following eligibility criteria:

Minimum Age: 22 years

Maximum Age: 37 years (as on August 1, 2023)

How to Apply for BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024

Candidates willing to apply for the Vice Principal posts can follow these simple steps:

Advertisement

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage. Enter the required registration details and submit the form. After successful registration, log in to your account. Fill out the application form accurately and proceed to make the payment of the application fee. Complete the submission process by clicking on the "Submit" button and download the confirmation page. Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Application Fee Details

Biometric Fee: ₹200/-

Application Fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD Candidates: ₹200/-

Application Fee for Other Categories: ₹750/-

Candidates are required to remit the application fee through online mode only. For further details and related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.

Advertisement