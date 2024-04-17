Updated April 16th, 2024 at 15:28 IST
BPSC Vice-Principal Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply For 76 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for Vice Principal posts on April 16, 2024. Here's how to apply.
The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is set to conclude the registration process for Vice Principal posts on April 16, 2024. Aspiring candidates looking to apply for these prestigious positions can access the registration link through the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Key Details of BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024
This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 76 posts in the organization. Candidates interested in applying for the Vice Principal position must meet the following eligibility criteria:
- Minimum Age: 22 years
- Maximum Age: 37 years (as on August 1, 2023)
How to Apply for BPSC Vice Principal Recruitment 2024
Candidates willing to apply for the Vice Principal posts can follow these simple steps:
- Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- Click on the "Apply Online" link available on the homepage.
- Enter the required registration details and submit the form.
- After successful registration, log in to your account.
- Fill out the application form accurately and proceed to make the payment of the application fee.
- Complete the submission process by clicking on the "Submit" button and download the confirmation page.
- Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
Application Fee Details
- Biometric Fee: ₹200/-
- Application Fee for SC/ST/Female/PWD Candidates: ₹200/-
- Application Fee for Other Categories: ₹750/-
Candidates are required to remit the application fee through online mode only. For further details and related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BPSC.
