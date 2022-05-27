BPSSC Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022 Released, Here's How To Download

BPPSC Bihar Police Recruitment: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, also known as BPSSC has released the hall tickets for the Bihar Police Sub Inspector PET Exam. The admit cards have been released on Friday, May 27, 2022. Candidates who have got themselves registered and will be appearing for the PET exam can download their BPSSC Bihar SI Admit Card 2022 now. It has been uploaded on the official website and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates can go to the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC Bihar SI Admit Card 2022: Here's a step-by-step guide to download hall ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Bihar Police SI PET Admit Card 2022.'

Step 3: In the next step, candidates will have to enter their registration ID and any other credentials asked to log in

Step 4: Post logging in, the Bihar Police SI PET admit card will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take its printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

Details mentioned on BPSSC SI PET admit card

Exam date

Time

Venue of Physical Eligibility Test

To be noted that it is mandatory to carry hall tickets to the BPSSC Bihar Police SI PET Exam 2022. Without the admit card, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall for the Physical Efficiency Test. The prelims exam for Bihar Police SI Recruitment was held on December 26, 2021 and the result for the same was declared on February 2, 2022. Only those candidates who cleared the prelims exam can now appear for the PET Exam. A total of 14856 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for PET. The test is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of June.

BPSSC, Bihar Police SI Result 2022: Follow these steps to check main result