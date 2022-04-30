Last Updated:

BPSSC FRO/Enforcement SI PET Admit Cards Out; Check Direct Link To Download

Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET. Here's direct link

Amrit Burman
Bihar

BPSSC RO Enforcement: The Bihar Police Sub-Ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the 2019 Enforcement Sub-Inspector and Range Officer of Forest PET admit cards. Candidates can go to bpssc.bih.nic.in to download admit cards for the aforementioned exams. As per the official notification, the Physical Eligibility Test for Enforcement Sub Inspector and Range Officers of Forest will be held from May 13 to 16 and on May 12, respectively. All those candidates who have qualified in the main examination will be eligible to appear for the Physical Eligibility Test. To download the admit card candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link given here - BPSSC RO Enforcement Admit Card - CLICK HERE

BPSSC RO Enforcement: Here's how to download admit card

Step 1: To download the BPSSC FRO/Enforcement SI PET Admit Card, candidates need to visit the official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Step 2: Then, click on the link for the BPSSC FRO or SI PET admit card, on the homepage.
Step 3: Candidates are then required to enter their login information.
Step 4: Then click on the "Submit" button.
Step 5: Your admission card will be automatically displayed on the screen.
Step 6: Candidates are strongly advised to download and print their admit cards.

BPSSC RO Enforcement

Through this recruitment process, a total of 212 posts of Enforcement Sub-Inspector in the Bihar Police Transport Department and 43 vacancies of Range Officers of Forest will be filled. Candidates must be aware that would require registration numbers, date of birth, and other details to download the admit card. It is recommended that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details on examinations.

