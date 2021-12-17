BPSSC SI Admit Card Out For Dec 26 Exam, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released the BPSSC SI Admit Card 2020 for the prelims exam on December 17, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the sub-inspector exam that will be conducted on December 26, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam should make sure to download the hall tickets and also take their printouts so as to carry them to the exam hall. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Candidates who were interested in SI posts were given time to get themselves registered. The registration process for recruitment took place between August 16 and September 24, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, BPPSC aims to select 2213 candidates for filling up the posts. Candidates can follow these steps to download the BPSSC SI Admit Card 2020. Before proceeding with the steps, candidates should be ready with their registration ID, mobile number, date of birth and captcha code to download call letters.

BPSSC SI Admit Card 2020: Check how to download the prelims call letter

Candidates well have to go to the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, candidates should select the ‘Bihar Police’ tab and then click on the link that reads, “Notice: Download Admit Card of Preliminary Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020)”.

Candidates will be redirected to the login window where they will have to enter the required details like registration ID or mobile number, date of birth and captcha code to log in

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross-check the details and download the admit card

Candidates are also advised to take its printout so as to carry it to the centre on the exam date

In the written exam, candidates will have to answer 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks. They will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam, physical eligibility test. Candidates will be given the joining letter only after the document verification round. For more updates about the exam, candidates should visit the BPPSC official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.