BPSSC SI Admit Card Out For Dec 26 Exam, Check Steps To Download Hall Tickets

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released the BPSSC SI Admit Card 2020 for the prelims exam on December 17, 2021. The hall tickets have been released for the sub-inspector exam that will be conducted on December 26, 2021. Candidates who got themselves registered and will be taking the exam should make sure to download the hall tickets and also take their printouts so as to carry them to the exam hall. The hall tickets have been uploaded on the official website of BPSSC, bpssc.bih.nic.in.
Candidates who were interested in SI posts were given time to get themselves registered. The registration process for recruitment took place between August 16 and September 24, 2021. Through this recruitment drive, BPPSC aims to select 2213 candidates for filling up the posts. Candidates can follow these steps to download the BPSSC SI Admit Card 2020. Before proceeding with the steps, candidates should be ready with their registration ID, mobile number, date of birth and captcha code to download call letters.
In the written exam, candidates will have to answer 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks. They will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written exam, physical eligibility test. Candidates will be given the joining letter only after the document verification round. For more updates about the exam, candidates should visit the BPPSC official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.