BPSSC SI Main Results 2022 Out; Detailed Steps To Check Merit List Inside

BPSSC SI Main results 2022: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, also known as BPSSC released the Bihar Police SI Mains Result 2022 on Friday, May 6, 2022. The result which has been released is for the post of Sub Inspector and Sergeant. The result has been uploaded on the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in and registered candidates who attended the exam can check the same by following the steps mentioned below. The direct link to check scores has also been provided below.

Bihar Police SI Mains Result 2022 has been declared for the SI Police Bharti 2020 recruitment. Registered candidates attended the SI, Sergeant Mains exam for Bihar Police on April 24, 2022. The exam was conducted in offline mode and over 45,000 candidates appeared in both shifts. The step-by-step guide for checking results has been given below.

BPSSC, Bihar Police SI Result 2022: Follow these steps to check main result

Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Results of Mains (Written) Examination conducted for the post of Police Sub-Inspector/Sergeant in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 03/2020).'

Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page where results will be displayed

Step 4: Candidates should scroll through it to find their Bihar Police SI result

Click on this link to download the results

The result highlights that around 14,000 candidates secured merit in BPSSC, Bihar Police SI Mains Result 2022. All shortlisted candidates have to appear for the PET, which will be held in June 2022. The exact date for the same has not been announced. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the dates.

Through this Bihar Police recruitment drive, a total of 2,213 vacancies will be filled. Out of these, Police SI position has 1998 vacancies and Sergeant posts are 198. BPSSC had advertised these posts in August last year and online applications were invited in August and September 2020.