BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's How To Download Bihar Police SI, SDFO Call Letter

The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for Physical Efficiency, Standard Tests for the Bihar SI and SDFO Recruitment 2023. Candidates who have cleared the BPSSC SI, SDFO main written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services can download their BPSSC SI PET, PST admit card from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI Mains Result was declared on September 20. A total of 384 canddiates have been qualified for physical tests against the 64 vacancies. The PET/PST will be held on October 12. The final results are expected to be out within 10 days after the PET.

How to downlaod Bihar Police SI PET, PST admit card 2023?