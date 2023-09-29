Last Updated:

BPSSC SI PET Admit Card 2023 Out, Here's How To Download Bihar Police SI, SDFO Call Letter

Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for Physical Efficiency, Standard Tests for the Bihar SI and SDFO Recruitment.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
BPSSC SI PET admit card

Image: Unsplash


The Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit cards for Physical Efficiency, Standard Tests for the Bihar SI and SDFO Recruitment 2023. Candidates who have cleared the BPSSC SI, SDFO main written examination for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services can download their BPSSC SI PET, PST admit card from the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI Mains Result was declared on September 20. A total of 384 canddiates have been qualified for physical tests against the 64 vacancies.  The PET/PST will be held on October 12. The final results are expected to be out within 10 days after the PET.

Click here for BPSSC SI PET, PST admit card 2023

How to downlaod Bihar Police SI PET, PST admit card 2023?

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission - bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Important Notice: Download Admit Card of PET for the post of Sub Inspectors Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise & Registration Dept., Govt. of Bihar and Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home Department (Police)'
  • Step 3: Candidates will be redirected to another page
  • Step 4: Log in using your registration ID and password
  • Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Step 6: Download and take its printout. 
READ | BPSSC SI Main results 2022 out; detailed steps to check merit list inside
READ | BPSSC Bihar Police SI PET admit card 2022 released, here's how to download
READ | BPSSC Bihar Police SI recruitment: Mark sheet released at bpssc.bih.nic.in, check here
READ | BPSSC SI, SDFO Main Result 2023 out; Here's how to check Bihar Police SI results online

Get the latest updates on employment news, vacancies, government jobs, and career-related articles on Republic World here.

COMMENT