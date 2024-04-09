×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

BPSSC SI Physical Efficiency Test (PET) In 2nd Week Of June, Admit Cards To Be Out on May 29

BPSSC SI PET is slated to take place in the second week of June 2024. The admit cards will be released on May 29. Check full details here.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
education news, laptop, students, answer key, results, jobs, entrance tests
BPSSC SI PET in June | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Police Sub-Inspectors (Advt. No. 02/2023). According to the official notification, the PET is slated to take place in the second week of June 2024. Eligible candidates are instructed to download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in starting from May 29.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2024

Previously, the Commission had declared the results of the Mains examination as part of the ongoing recruitment drive. The primary objective of this drive is to fill a total of 1275 vacancies for the position of Police Sub-Inspectors within the Commission.

How to Download BPSSC SI PET 2023 Admit Card:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards for the SI PET 2023:

  1. Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, navigate to the 'Bihar Police' tab and click on the 'SI PET 2023 Admit Card' link.
  3. Enter your login credentials as required and submit.
  4. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all details.
  5. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for Police Sub-Inspectors involves several stages, including a Preliminary Exam, Main Examination, PMT/PET test, Medical Examination, and Document Verification process. The final shortlist of candidates will be prepared upon the completion of the Document Verification process.

Advertisement

With the PET schedule now announced, eligible candidates are urged to make necessary preparations and download their admit cards promptly to ensure a smooth and hassle-free participation in the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test.

Click here for official notice. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 13:29 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Easter food spending lifts UK retail sales by most since August

Easter boosts UK retail

2 minutes ago
supreme court

Karnataka Board Results

4 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

11 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma with Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar

Fans want CSK star in WC

14 minutes ago
Bukayo Saka

Arsenal vs Bayern Munich

16 minutes ago
BCCI

Dinesh Karthik on Bowler

17 minutes ago
Ola Cabs

Ola

17 minutes ago
Samosas were served at Oscars after-party

Pune News

18 minutes ago
Airbus Aircraft

Airbus obsessives

20 minutes ago
Indian Men's Hockey Team

India vs Australia

28 minutes ago
Exam Results

MP Board Result Soon

29 minutes ago
Facial oil for glowing skin

Facial Oil For Good Skin

29 minutes ago
Fire Engulfs Delhi's Mundka Factory

Breaking

29 minutes ago
Winter workouts

Summer Workout Mistakes

30 minutes ago
Maqbool

Tabu On Maqbool

31 minutes ago
Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer

Iyer agrees with Ravindra

32 minutes ago
office

India’s tech engine

33 minutes ago
J-Hope

J-Hope In Military Getup

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News6 hours ago

  2. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment6 hours ago

  3. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  4. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News7 hours ago

  5. 'Rahul Should Contest From Rawalpindi': Acharya Slams Cong Manifesto

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo