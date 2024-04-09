Advertisement

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the schedule for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Police Sub-Inspectors (Advt. No. 02/2023). According to the official notification, the PET is slated to take place in the second week of June 2024. Eligible candidates are instructed to download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in starting from May 29.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2024

Previously, the Commission had declared the results of the Mains examination as part of the ongoing recruitment drive. The primary objective of this drive is to fill a total of 1275 vacancies for the position of Police Sub-Inspectors within the Commission.

How to Download BPSSC SI PET 2023 Admit Card:

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their admit cards for the SI PET 2023:

Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. On the homepage, navigate to the 'Bihar Police' tab and click on the 'SI PET 2023 Admit Card' link. Enter your login credentials as required and submit. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Verify all details. Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2024: Selection Process

The selection process for Police Sub-Inspectors involves several stages, including a Preliminary Exam, Main Examination, PMT/PET test, Medical Examination, and Document Verification process. The final shortlist of candidates will be prepared upon the completion of the Document Verification process.

With the PET schedule now announced, eligible candidates are urged to make necessary preparations and download their admit cards promptly to ensure a smooth and hassle-free participation in the upcoming Physical Efficiency Test.

