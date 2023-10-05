BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application Begins For 1275 Bihar Police Sub-inspector Posts

BPSSC SI Recruitment 2023: Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has invited online applications for the post of sub-inspectors. There are a total of 1275 vacancies. The last date to apply is November 5. Candidates will be able to apply online bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI recruitment 2023 Key Dates:

Notification released on September 30

Application begins on October 5

Last date to apply is November 5

Here's direct link to apply online for BPSSC SI Recruitment

Click here for official notification

BPSSC SI recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age of the male unreserved candidates is 20 years and the maximum age is 37 years. The minimum age of the women category candidates is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. The minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 42 years for men and women Scheduled Cast, Scheduled Tribe and Third gender candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.

BPSSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹700 for unreserved candidates, OBC and EWS categories. For SC and ST categories the application fee is ₹400.