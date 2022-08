BRO Recruitment 2022: The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is recruiting candidates for the General Reserve Engineering Force. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BRO - www.bro.gov.in. Candidates must take note that the application forms must be submitted within 45 days of the declaration of advertisement notice. The advertisement was published on August 13, 2022.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Draughts man - 14 posts

Supervisor - 7 posts

Supervisor Cipher - 13 posts

Supervisor Stores - 9 posts

Hindi Typist - 10 posts

Operator (Communication) - 35 posts

Electrician - 30 posts

Welder - 24 posts

Multi Skilled Worker - 22 posts

Multi Skilled Worker - 82 posts

BRO Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Written Exam – Candidates will be initially selected based on Provisional Merit List in Written Test only provided qualified in PET & Practical Test. The written test will be Objective/Subjective in nature and will be bilingual (Hindi & English). The objective part will be OMR based, whereas the subjective part has to be answered in the answer sheet. Marks obtained in the Written Test will only be considered for the selection of candidates for the further recruitment process.

PET [Physical Efficiency Test] – The candidates will be called for medical examination. Those candidates, who have been declared FIT in Medical Examination and meet all criteria, will have to undergo training at GREF Centre, Pune for the specified period.

Practical/ Trade Test

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay Rs 50 as the application fees

BRO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BRO Vacancy

Step 1: To apply, candidates need to visit the official website:

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Then, fill out the application form and upload the required documents.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fees.

Step 5: Click on the submit button to complete the process.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative