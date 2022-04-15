BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For Over 300 MTS Posts; See How To Apply

BRO Recruitment 2022: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has invited online applications from candidates to fill vacancies for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). As per the official notice, there are more than 300 vacancies for MTS posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BRO at bro.gov.in.

Candidates must note that BRO will release the official notification sometime soon. Candidates must note that May 25 is the last date to apply for the posts. In order to apply candidates must follow the below-given steps and use the direct link provided here - BRO Recruitment 2022

Official Notice

BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Multi Skilled Worker (Mason): 147 Posts

Multi-skilled Worker (Nursing Assistants): 155 posts

BRO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BRO Recruitment 2022 posts

Step 1: To apply, applicants must visit the official website of BRO.

Step 2: Then, fill in the application form with the required information.

Step 3: Candidates need to paste a recent color passport-size photograph into the application form.

Step 4: Then, sign the application form and put your left-hand thumb impression.

Step 5: Pay the application fees and click on the "submit" button.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Pay Scale

Pay DA, HRA, Transport Allowance, and other allowances are payable as per Govt of India rules in force.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

Candidates belonging to the General category & Ex-Serviceman need to pay Rs 50/- as the application fees

Candidates belonging to Other Backward Class can pay Rs 50 as the application fees

BRO Recruitment 2022: Age limit | More details

The age limit for these positions is between 18 years to 27 years depending upon the profile.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website to get fresh updates and more details regarding BRO Recruitment and other job vacancies.

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative