BRO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 567 Posts In General Reserve Engineer Force; See Details

The Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force, is recruiting candidates to apply for various posts, including operator communication, radio mechanic, and mechanical transport driver, among others. Interested people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BRO at bro.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for BRO Vacancy. This recruitment drive will fill up to 567 positions in the organization.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

The eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is advised that candidates must read the official notification before applying.

BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Radio Mechanic: 2 posts

Operator Communication: 154 posts

Driver Mechanical Transport: 9 posts

Vehicle Mechanic: 236 posts

MSW Driller: 11 posts

MSW Mason: 149 posts

MSW Painter: 5 posts

MSW Mess Waiter: 1 post

BRO Recruitment Official Notification

BRO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: In order to apply for BRO Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment link on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process

Step 4: Then, candidates are required to fill out the application form and upload the documents including identity proof, and educational certificates.

Step 5: Pay the application fees (if asked).

Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document for future needs.

Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Here's direct link to check BRO Recruitment Notification

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)