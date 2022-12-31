BRO Recruitment: Vacancy Open For 567 Posts In General Reserve Engineer Force; See Details

The Border Roads Organisation, General Reserve Engineer Force, is recruiting candidates to apply for various posts, including operator communication, radio mechanic, and mechanical transport driver, among others. Interested people can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of BRO at bro.gov.in. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for BRO Vacancy. This recruitment drive will fill up to 567 positions in the organization.
BRO Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- The eligibility criteria for various posts are different. It is advised that candidates must read the official notification before applying.
BRO Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Radio Mechanic: 2 posts
- Operator Communication: 154 posts
- Driver Mechanical Transport: 9 posts
- Vehicle Mechanic: 236 posts
- MSW Driller: 11 posts
- MSW Mason: 149 posts
- MSW Painter: 5 posts
- MSW Mess Waiter: 1 post
BRO Recruitment Official Notification
BRO Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply
- Step 1: In order to apply for BRO Recruitment, candidates are required to visit the official website.
- Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the recruitment link on the homepage.
- Step 3: Candidates are then required to complete the registration process
- Step 4: Then, candidates are required to fill out the application form and upload the documents including identity proof, and educational certificates.
- Step 5: Pay the application fees (if asked).
- Step 6: Then, take a printout of the document for future needs.
- Candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.
