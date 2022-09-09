BSCB Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 276 Asst Manager/ Assistant Posts; Check Details

Bihar State Cooperative Bank Limited (BSCB) is recruiting candidates for the Assistant Manager and Assistant (Multipurpose) posts. The application process has begun today, September 9, and candidates can apply for the posts till October 9, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at biharscb.co.in. As per media reports, the exam will tentatively take place in November and December. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for the Bihar SCB recruitment.

Bihar SCB recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 276 vacancies of which 245 vacancies are for the post of Assistant (Multipurpose) and 31 posts of Assistant Manager will be filled in the department.

Bihar SCB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 33 years are eligible to apply for the posts.

Bihar SCB recruitment 2022 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 650 for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

For other candidates, the application fee is Rs 850.

Bihar SCB Recruitment for Assistant Manager posts: Here's how to apply

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website - biharscb.co.in .

. Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Career" tab.

Step 3: Click on the apply link under "Recruitment of Assistant (Multipurpose) and Assistant Manager in The Bihar State Co-operative Bank and District Central Co-operative Banks."

Step 4: Complete the registration process and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and proceed.

Step 6: Candidates must then submit their application and obtain a printout for future reference.

Here's direct link to apply for Bihar SCB Recruitment 2022 - Click here

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative