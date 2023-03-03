BSF ASI, Head Constable Phase 1 Exam Result 2023 Declared, Here's How To Check

The results of the HC (Ministerial) and ASI (Stenographer) Phase-I have been published on the Border Security Force's (BSF) official website (bsf.gov.in). The candidates will now be able to access PDF of the direct recruitment of HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Phase-I Result.

Shortlisted candidates for the HC (Ministerial) and ASI (Stenographer) will be required to show up in the next round which will be a written exam.

Notably, the Border Security Force (BSF) conducted the phase-1 Physical Standard Test and Documentation for recruitment to the positions of ASI Steno and HC from December 21, 2022, to January 28, 2023. The test was administered at numerous locations across the nation.

Event Details for BSF Phase-I Result 2023

Events Details Organization BSF Name of Posts HC (Ministerial) & ASI (Stenographer) Selection Level Phase I

When will the written examination be held?

The timetable for the written examination in the second phase will be communicated to candidates who passed the Phase I exam through SMS or email.

Steps to download BSF Phase-I Result 2023