BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Open For 2788 Posts; Details Inside

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment: BSF has invited online applications from candidates looking to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 Exam. Through this campaign, the organisation aims to fill a total of 2788 constable (tradesman) BSF "GROUP C" posts (2651 vacancies for male candidates and 137 vacancies for female candidates) in the Border Security Force. Candidates must note that BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 online registration will end tomorrow, March 1, 2022. Selection of the candidates will be based on three phases: Phase-I (PST/PET) and Trade Test, Phase-II (Written Exam), and Phase-III (Detailed Medical Exam).

BSF Constable Recruitment 2022: Fee structure | Age Limit

According to the notification, the pay matrix level 3 (pay scale of Rs 21,700-69,100/-of the 7th CPC Pay Structure) has been notified.

Candidates aged between 18 to 23 years are eligible to apply for the posts, while there is some age relaxation for the candidates for SC/ST/OBC category and other special categories.

BSF Constable Tradesman 2022 eligibility, educational qualification

Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized University or Board with two years’ work experience in respective trades.

One-year certificate course from Industrial Training Institute/ Vocational Institute with at least one year experience in the trade

Two years Diploma from Industrial Training Institute in the trade or similar trade.

BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment | Check official notice



BSF Constable Tradesman vacancy 2022: Here's how to apply

To apply candidates need to visit the official website of BSF - https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the Apply Here option

option Now, carefully fill in personal information, address details, and other details

Fill out qualifications, work experience, certificate & documents, and criteria

Upload required document, pay the application fees and then click on submit

Image: Unsplash/ Representative