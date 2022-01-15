BSF Invites Applications For 2788 Constable Tradesman Posts, Check Recruitment Details

The Border Security Force (BSF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is inviting applications for Constable (Tradesman) posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2788 candidates will be selected. The application window will open today and interested candidates should make sure to apply by February 28, 2022. Candidates will have to go to the official website in order to apply. For more details, they can visit rectt.bsf.gov.in. The eligibility, selection criteria, and age limit can be checked here.
BSF Recruitment: Check vacancy details here
- For CT Cook- 897 posts
- For CT Sweeper- 617 posts
- CT Water Carrier- 510 posts
- For CT Washer Man- 338 posts
- For CT Barber- 123 posts
- CT Cobbler- 88 posts
- CT Tailor- 47 posts
- CT Carpenter- 13 posts
- CT Waiter- 6 posts
- CT Electrician- 4 posts
- CT Mali- 4 posts
- CT Painter- 3 posts
- CT Draughtsmen- 1 post
BSF constable vacancy 2022: Check eligibility criteria here
- Minimum education qualification required is that candidates should have passed class10th
- Minimum of 2 years of experience or 1-year certificate course from ITI of Vocational Institute with atleast 1-year experience in the trade or 2 years Diploma in ITI in the trade is required
- BSF Constable Tradesman Age Limit: In order to be eligible to apply the minimum age should be 18 years and the upper age limit is 23 years
BSF Recruitment: Selection Process
- Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Trade Test, Written Test, and Medical Examination
Here is how to apply
- Go to the official website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/
- On the homepage, look for the link related to CT recruitment drive (To be noted that the link has not been activated yet)
- Candidates will be redirected to another window here they will have to get themselves registered first
- Post registering, click on the log in window
- The application form will appear on screen, candidates should fill the form and upload required documents
- Click on submit, take printout of the window