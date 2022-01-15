BSF Invites Applications For 2788 Constable Tradesman Posts, Check Recruitment Details

The Border Security Force (BSF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India is inviting applications for Constable (Tradesman) posts. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2788 candidates will be selected. The application window will open today and interested candidates should make sure to apply by February 28, 2022. Candidates will have to go to the official website in order to apply. For more details, they can visit rectt.bsf.gov.in. The eligibility, selection criteria, and age limit can be checked here.

BSF Recruitment: Check vacancy details here

For CT Cook- 897 posts

For CT Sweeper- 617 posts

CT Water Carrier- 510 posts

For CT Washer Man- 338 posts

For CT Barber- 123 posts

CT Cobbler- 88 posts

CT Tailor- 47 posts

CT Carpenter- 13 posts

CT Waiter- 6 posts

CT Electrician- 4 posts

CT Mali- 4 posts

CT Painter- 3 posts

CT Draughtsmen- 1 post

BSF constable vacancy 2022: Check eligibility criteria here

Minimum education qualification required is that candidates should have passed class10th

Minimum of 2 years of experience or 1-year certificate course from ITI of Vocational Institute with atleast 1-year experience in the trade or 2 years Diploma in ITI in the trade is required

BSF Constable Tradesman Age Limit: In order to be eligible to apply the minimum age should be 18 years and the upper age limit is 23 years

BSF Recruitment: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Physical Standards Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, Trade Test, Written Test, and Medical Examination

Here is how to apply