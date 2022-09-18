BSF Recruitment 2022: Application Process For 1312 Head Constable Posts Ends Tomorrow

BSF Recruitment 2022: The application procedure for the Border Security Force (BSF) will conclude tomorrow, September 19, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at rectt.bsf.gov.in. A total of 1312 Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts will be filled in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

BSF, HC, RO/RM Eligibility Criteria:

HC (RO): The candidate must have a 10th or Matriculation pass and an ITI certificate in radio and television or electronics, COPA or date preparation and computer software, or general electronics, or date entry operator, OR a 12th pass with physics, chemistry, and mathematics with 60% marks.

HC (RM): The candidate must have a 10th or Matriculation pass and an ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Fitter or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Date Entry Operator OR a 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics with 60% marks.

Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST), and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Age Limit

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years are eligible to apply for this recruitment drive.

Whereas there is some age relaxation for the SC/ST/OBC and PWD/PH category candidates.

Application Fees

Gen/OBC/EWS (Group B Posts): Rs 200 Gen/OBC/EWS (Group C Posts): Rs 100 SC/ST/EWS/BSF Employee: Rs 0/-

BSF Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply.

Step 1: To apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website, rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 4: Candidates are then required to pay the application fees to complete the application process.

Step 5: It is advised that candidates take a printout of the application form after filling it out for future use.

