BSF Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 90 SI, Inspector Posts; See Vacancy Details

BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force through a notification has informed that it will be inviting applications for the post of SI, junior engineer, and inspector Interested candidates after checking the eligibility, can apply now. The online applications can be submitted on the official website bsf.gov.in till June 8 by following the steps mentioned below. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 90 vacancies will be filled. Vacancy details can be checked here.

BSF Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy Details Here

Sub Inspector (Works)- 57 posts

Junior Engineer/Sub Inspector (Electrical)- 32 posts

Inspector (Architect)- 1 post

Official notification reads, "Vacancies are subject to change (may increase or decrease) due to administrative reasons. BSF reserves the right to make changes or cancel or postpone the recruitment without assigning any reason."

BSF SI Recruitment 2022: Check age limit and application fee here

The upper age required to apply is 30 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms. Application Fee: For SC/ST/PWD & Others, no application fee will be charged. For all other candidates, application fee of Rs 200 will be charged.

Eligibility to apply and selection process

For Inspector post: Degree in architecture from a recognized university or Institution

For Sub Inspector post: Pass three years diploma in Civil Engineering from an Institute recognised by the central or state government

For Junior Engineer post: Pass three years Diploma in Electrical Engineering from an institute recognised by the central or state governments

Candidates will have to go through two stages of examination and physical standards test

Here is how to apply online