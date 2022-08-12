BSNL Karnataka: Application Process For Apprenticeship Training To Begin On Aug 22

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Karnataka circle, has invited online applications from candidates for one year of apprenticeship training. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: mhrdnats.gov.in. Technical/graduate (technical/non-technical) and Technical Apprentices/Diploma holders in engineering can apply for and undergo one-year training.

According to the schedule, the application process will begin on August 22 and candidates can apply for the posts till August 30, 2022. The last date to register on the NATS portal is August 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 trainees for the apprenticeship posts will be filled. Selection of the candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualifications in their respective disciplines. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the BSNL Karnataka Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022.

BSNL Karnataka Recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply for BSNL vacancies

Step 1: Candidates must apply through the official website mhrdnats.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the appropriate link.

Step 3: Then, complete the registration process on the portal.

Step 4: Next, click on "find establishment."

Step 5: Candidates then need to click on "upload resume" and fill in the form.

Step 6: Then, upload the documents and submit the application form.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

