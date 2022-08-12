BSNL Karnataka: Application Process For Apprenticeship Training To Begin On Aug 22

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), Karnataka circle, has invited online applications from candidates for one year of apprenticeship training. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website: mhrdnats.gov.in. Technical/graduate (technical/non-technical) and Technical Apprentices/Diploma holders in engineering can apply for and undergo one-year training.
According to the schedule, the application process will begin on August 22 and candidates can apply for the posts till August 30, 2022. The last date to register on the NATS portal is August 29, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 100 trainees for the apprenticeship posts will be filled. Selection of the candidates will be done based on the percentage of marks obtained in the basic prescribed qualifications in their respective disciplines. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step procedure to download the BSNL Karnataka Apprenticeship Recruitment 2022.