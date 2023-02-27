BSSC CGL Admit Card For Re-exam Released, Here's How To Download Bihar 3rd CGL Hall Ticket

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the admit card for the 3rd Graduate Level Exam 2023. The admit card is released for the re-exam of the first shift held on December 23, 2022. It must be noted that Bihar SSC had to cancel the first shift of the exam that was held on December 23 following allegations of a paper leak. The re-exam will be held on March 12 from 12 noon to 2.15 pm.

As per reports, around 3 lakh candidates will appear for this exam. BSSC is conducting the CGL preliminary exam for 150 marks. A total of 2187 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive.

How to download BSSC CGL Admit Card 2023

Visit the official website- onlinebssc.com On the Notice Board page click on the BSSC 3rd CGL admit card download link A login page will open Key in the login credentials and submit Your BSSC CGL admit card will be displayed on the screen Download and take its printout. Direct link to download BSSC CGL admit card 2023

Books allowed inside the exam hall

Candidates are allowed to take up to 3 books – 1 per subject – inside the BSSC exam hall. These books must be textbooks of NCERT, BSEB or ICSE. Candidates are not allowed to bring any kind of notes, handwritten papers, electronic devices, guidebooks and photocopies of guidebooks to the exam venue. The Commission also said candidates must write their name and roll number on the books. Writing anything else on books and sharing it with other candidates are not allowed.