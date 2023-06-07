BSSC CGL Mains Registration Begins, Check Direct Link, Notification And Exam Pattern Here

BSSC 3rd CGL 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has started the online registrations for the 3rd combined graduate level (CGL) main exam. Candidates who have passed the BSSC CGL prelims exam can apply for the main exam. The online registrations began on June 6 and the last date to apply is June 27. However, the window for application fee payment will close on June 26.

Candidates must register online at bssc.bihar.gov.in. BSSC aims to fill a total of 2248 vacancies in Bihar through this recruitment drive. On May 31, BSSC declared the prelims exam results. Over 11 thousand candidates have cleared the preliminary test.

Click here for official notice on BSSC CGL main exam

Click here to apply online

Candidates will have to submit their preference for the post while filling out the BSSC 3rd CGL Main exam form. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for eligibility and exam patterns. General category candidates will have to pay Rs 675 fee.

BSSC CGL main exam pattern

There will be two papers. Paper 1 will have questions from the Hindi subject. Paper 2 will have questions from the General Studies subject. Paper 1 will be qualifying in nature. Candidates who score above 30% marks in paper 1 will only be evaluated for paper 2 exam. Read the detailed advertisement here.