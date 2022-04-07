BSSC CGL Notification 2022: Bihar SSC Invites Applications For 2187 Posts For Graduates

BSSC CGL notification 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released a notification on April 6 informing that applications are being invited for the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. Interested candidates are advised to check eligibility and other details before applying. They will have to apply on the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in by following the steps mentioned below.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2187 vacancies will be filled. Out of those, for Secretariat Assistant there are 1360 posts. For Planning Assistant, there are 125 posts. For auditor there are 626 vacancies. For Data Entry Operator Grade C there are 2 posts. To be noted that the application link has not been activated yet and is scheduled to be activated on April 14, 2022. List of important dates can be checked here.

BSSC CGL exam 2022: Check important dates here

The recruitment notification has been released on April 6, 2022

Registration link will be activated on April 14, 2022

The last date to apply for the vacancies is May 17, 2022

BSSC CGL recruitment: Check eligibility criteria here

Age Limit: The minimum age required to apply is 21 years. The upper age limit to apply is 37 years as on August 1, 2021. For General Female candidates, minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. For BC /BC, minimum age required to apply is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years. For SC/ST, minimum age to required to apply is 21years and upper age limit should be 40 years

In order to apply, applicants should hold a graduation degree. Application Fee: Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will pay the fee of Rs 540. For SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates, application fee will be Rs. 135.

Category-wise vacancy: For general (UR) - 880 posts, EWS - 207, BC - 292, EBC - 448, BC Female - 71, SC - 342 and ST - 7 posts

Here is the direct link to apply