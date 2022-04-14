BSSC CGL Recruitment 2022: Applications Invited For 2187 Posts, Check Application Link

BSSC CGL recruitment 2022: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is all set to activate the link by clicking on which interested candidates will be able to apply for Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. The Commission released a notice on April 6 which informed that the application link will be activated on April 14, 2022. BSSC has informed that through this recruitment drive, a total of 2187 candidates will be selected to fill the vacancy seats.

Out of the total vacancies, 1360 seats are for Secretariat Assistant posts, 125 seats are for planning assistant posts. For auditor there are 626 vacancies and for Data Entry Operator Grade C there are 2 posts. Candidates who are interested in any of the above-mentioned posts should make sure to check the eligibility, age limit, and other details before applying. The steps to apply can be checked here.

Bihar SSC CGL exam 2022: Here is a list of important dates

The recruitment notification has been released on April 6, 2022

Bihar SSC CGL application link is scheduled to be activated on April 14, 202

The deadline to apply ends on May 17, 2022

BSSC CGL vacancies: Check eligibility criteria here

Age Limit: In order to be eligible to apply, the minimum age required to apply is 21 years. The upper age limit to apply is 37 years as on August 1, 2021. For General Female candidates, minimum age required to apply is 21 years and the upper age limit is 40 years. For BC /BC, minimum age required to apply is 21 years and upper age limit is 40 years. For SC/ST, minimum age to required to apply is 21years and upper age limit should be 40 years

Minimum required qualification to apply is graduation in any stream from recognised university. Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will pay the fee of Rs 540. For SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates, application fee will be Rs. 135.

Minimum required qualification to apply is graduation in any stream from recognised university. Applicants from unreserved/BC/EBC and candidates out of Bihar will pay the fee of Rs 540. For SC/ST/PWD/Female candidates, application fee will be Rs. 135. Category-wise vacancy: For general (UR) - 880 posts, EWS - 207, BC - 292, EBC - 448, BC Female - 71, SC - 342 and ST - 7 posts

Here is how to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website bssc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for latest news section and click on the relevant link

Step 3: Candidates will have to get themselves registered to generate the login credentials

Step 4: Post logging in, the application form will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Fill in the required details, upload the documents and pay the application fee

Step 6: Submit the form and take screenshot or printout of confirmation page for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply