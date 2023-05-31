BSSC CGL Results 2023 OUT For Prelims Exam; 11,240 Candidates Pass; Check Results Here

Quick links:
BSSC CGL Result 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the 3rd CGL Results 2023 today, May 31. A total of 11,240 candidates have passed the prelims exam and are qualified for the mains exam. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at bssc.bihar.gov.in.
The exam was conducted for recruitment against 2187 vacancies for various posts of Malaria Inspector, Secretariat Assistant, Auditor, Planning Assistant, and Data Entry Operator, etc. The prelims exam was conducted on December 23, 24, and March 5 at 500 exam centers across 38 districts of Bihar. The list of qualified candidates' roll numbers is available on the official website of BSSC.
General 99.4613854
General (Woman) 94.5798978
EWS 98.5908171
EWS (Woman) 90.3745338
Backward Class 99.0697384
Backward Class (Woman) 91.6844194
Very Backward Class 98.3083025
Extremely Backward Class (Woman) 86.3579347
SC 93.4982089
SC (Woman) 67.9460802
ST 94.2277943
Women from Backward Classes 89.431509
Visually Impaired 82.8745296
Deaf-Mute disabled 72.5085037
Mobility Impaired 93.4982089
Psychotic Disability/Multiple Disabilities 47.9743703
Dependents of Freedom Fighter 85.9290775
