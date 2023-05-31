BSSC CGL Results 2023 OUT For Prelims Exam; 11,240 Candidates Pass; Check Results Here

BSSC CGL Result 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the 3rd CGL Results 2023 today, May 31. A total of 11,240 candidates have passed the prelims exam and are qualified for the mains exam. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at bssc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam was conducted for recruitment against 2187 vacancies for various posts of Malaria Inspector, Secretariat Assistant, Auditor, Planning Assistant, and Data Entry Operator, etc. The prelims exam was conducted on December 23, 24, and March 5 at 500 exam centers across 38 districts of Bihar. The list of qualified candidates' roll numbers is available on the official website of BSSC.

How to check BSSC CGL Results 2022-23

Visit the official website of BSSC bssc.bihar.gov.in. Click on the Latest Updates/ Suchna Patt tab on the homepage. Click on the link for Combined Graduate Level Exam Result dated 31-05-2023 Download the BSSC CGL Result PDF. Then, check your roll number. Download and take its printout.

Cut-off marks for BSSC 3rd CGL PT

General 99.4613854

General (Woman) 94.5798978

EWS 98.5908171

EWS (Woman) 90.3745338

Backward Class 99.0697384

Backward Class (Woman) 91.6844194

Very Backward Class 98.3083025

Extremely Backward Class (Woman) 86.3579347

SC 93.4982089

SC (Woman) 67.9460802

ST 94.2277943

Women from Backward Classes 89.431509

Visually Impaired 82.8745296

Deaf-Mute disabled 72.5085037

Mobility Impaired 93.4982089

Psychotic Disability/Multiple Disabilities 47.9743703

Dependents of Freedom Fighter 85.9290775