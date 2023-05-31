Last Updated:

BSSC CGL Results 2023 OUT For Prelims Exam; 11,240 Candidates Pass; Check Results Here

BSSC CGL Results 2022-23 declared at bssc.bihar.gov.in. Check full details, cut-off marks, result link here. A total of 11,240 candidates have passed prelims.

Nandini Verma
BSSC CGL Result 2023: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has announced the 3rd CGL Results 2023 today, May 31. A total of 11,240 candidates have passed the prelims exam and are qualified for the mains exam. Candidates who took the exam can check their results online at bssc.bihar.gov.in. 

The exam was conducted for recruitment against 2187 vacancies for various posts of Malaria Inspector, Secretariat Assistant, Auditor, Planning Assistant, and Data Entry Operator, etc. The prelims exam was conducted on December 23, 24, and March 5 at 500 exam centers across 38 districts of Bihar. The list of qualified candidates' roll numbers is available on the official website of BSSC. 

Direct link to check BSSC CGL Result 2022

How to check BSSC CGL Results 2022-23

  1. Visit the official website of BSSC bssc.bihar.gov.in.
  2. Click on the Latest Updates/ Suchna Patt tab on the homepage.
  3. Click on the link for Combined Graduate Level Exam Result dated 31-05-2023
  4. Download the BSSC CGL Result PDF.
  5. Then, check your roll number.
  6. Download and take its printout.

Cut-off marks for BSSC 3rd CGL PT 

General    99.4613854
General (Woman)    94.5798978
EWS    98.5908171
EWS (Woman)    90.3745338
Backward Class    99.0697384
Backward Class (Woman)    91.6844194
Very Backward Class    98.3083025
Extremely Backward Class (Woman)    86.3579347
SC    93.4982089
SC (Woman)    67.9460802
ST    94.2277943
Women from Backward Classes    89.431509
Visually Impaired    82.8745296
Deaf-Mute disabled    72.5085037
Mobility Impaired    93.4982089
Psychotic Disability/Multiple Disabilities    47.9743703
Dependents of Freedom Fighter    85.9290775

