BSSC Recruitment 2022: Last Date Extended To Apply For 2187 Graduate Level Posts

BSSC Recruitment 2022: Bihar SSC has extended the last date to apply for Secretariat Assistant, Project Assistant, Malaria Inspector, DEO, and Auditor through the 3rd Graduate Level Combined Competitive Exam 2022. As per the latest notice, the last date to apply is June 1, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website, bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 2187 posts will be filled in the organization.

Bihar SSC recruitment 2022 | Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with a bachelor's degree from an Indian university are eligible to apply for the Bihar SSC Recruitment 2022.

Candidates must be Science graduates from a recognized university.

DEO: Graduates with PGDCA/BCA/B.Sc (IT) are eligible to apply.

Graduate in Mathematics OR Graduate in Commerce.

BSSC Graduate Level | Application Fee

Candidates belonging to GEN/BC/ EBC/EWS category need to pay Rs 540 as the application fees. The application fee can be paid through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking

For SC / ST/Women candidates of Bihar the application is 135.

Bihar SSC Graduate Level Notification 2022: Important Dates

Starting date for online application registration - April 14, 2022

Last date for online application registration - May 30, 2021

Last Date for Payment of Fee - May 30, 2022

Last Date for Final Submission of Online Application - June 01, 2022

Date of Written Exam: To be announced soon

Bihar SSC recruitment 2022 Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the written exam and Main written exam.

BSSC Recruitment Graduate Level | Here's how to apply

To apply for the BSSC Recruitment candidates need to visit the official website - bssc.bihar.gov.in.

Then, on the homepage click on the recruitment link

Fill in the application form and upload the required documents

Pay the application fees and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the document for future use

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative