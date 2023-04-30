Career Opportunities In Dental Healthcare After Completing BDS Course

One of the best things about the dental industry is its sheer diversity. Unlike the commonly perceived one-man show, dental healthcare has plenty to offer. Some can be orthodontists specializing in teeth and jaw alignment, while others can go ahead and become periodontists, specializing in diagnosing and treating gum diseases and much more!

Interestingly, as per Indeed, the dental field had the highest number of job postings on its platform in December 2022. The fact that the Indian dental sector is estimated to reach a valuation of $1339 Million by 2030 speaks loads about the scope for aspiring dentists. New-age dental startups are elevating the traditional placing in the sector and bringing a new twist in innovation and job opportunities.

The new-age twist to dental care recruitment

One of the biggest contributors to the industry is the doorstep dental healthcare. It is a revolutionary step towards making dental care more cost-effective and accessible. Due to its innovation, it also opens up the opportunity to hire more experts and freshers, especially in tier two and tier three cities.

For instance, particular and niche dental startups like Denta Mitra are creating dental marketplaces that bring dental services to the doorstep by equipping dentists with a revolutionary portable clinic kit called "Suitcase Clinic."

Thanks to these establishments, thousands of dental experts have the opportunity to deploy their expertise and help patients in remote places or areas with less or no dental ecosystem. These patients can be urban and rural residents, which offers practitioners the opportunity to learn and innovate their practice to serve better.

For those looking to broaden their scope further, such startups also tie up with State Governments to set up dental camps and establishments in underserved areas. These opportunities can help new dentists gain substantial experience addressing ailments and dental problems of those with limited access to oral healthcare. Interestingly, such opportunities are often career builders and can help practitioners add unique experiences to their profiles.

While the new dental scenario is focused on experts, it also allows health influencers to expand their reach. The new-age startups are joining hands with influencers to enhance their word-of-mouth marketing and cement their position in the market as thought and industry leaders.

What are the latest industry trends, and how can they impact recruitment?

Opportunities in the current dental industry are not limited to medical expertise but include technology, customer experience, and much more.

Tech and security

One of the major concerns in the current dental sector is security and data gatekeeping. Since most organizations are taking the technical route to building their dental practice, it calls for technical and security expertise to safeguard data. Implementing technology also means integrations and implementations that need to be overseen by experts.

This technical influx is creating a widespread demand for experts with a rudimentary knowledge of dental practice but primary expertise in technical implementation. These implementations can range from creating a bespoke solution for the dental practice to integrating existing solutions with the business to streamline their day-to-day operations.

Customer Success

Customer success is another rising domain requiring hands-on experts to streamline the patient journey, from booking until the day of the appointment. This is usually a blend of customer support and UI expertise (on the app or web solution) to gently persuade patients to reach out and receive a positive experience throughout their journey.

Marketing

Today, healthcare startups are finding ways to reach their target audience via social media and paid ads. This opens up opportunities for experts in this field to create and offer niche marketing services and scale up the dental brand presence in online and offline communities.

Final takeaway

The need for dental experts is perennial and will continue to be an integral part of the healthcare industry. However, experts can join novel organizations to be in vogue with the latest dental practices and become a part of exciting new endeavors that are blending healthcare, technology, innovation, and panache to make dental care more accessible, affordable, and even relatable!

Disclaimer: Views are expressed by Satyajeet Pradhan Co Founder and CEO Denta Mitra - India's 1st dental marketplace that brings dental services to doorstep. Views are personal.)