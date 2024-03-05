Advertisement

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released recruitment notification to fill a total of 118 vacancies spanning various Group A, B, and C positions. In a notice issued by the CBSE, applications are invited from Indian Citizens through a Direct Recruitment basis via an All India Competitive Examination for these positions. It's worth noting that selected candidates may be stationed anywhere across India.

Eligible candidates will have the opportunity to submit their applications on the official website cbse.gov.in, starting from March 12, 2024, until April 11, 2024.

CBSE Recruitment 2024: Vacancy Details

Group-A:

Assistant Secretary (Administration) - Pay Level-10: SC-2, ST-1, OBC NCL-4, EWS-1, UR-10, Total-18 Assistant Secretary (Academics) - Pay Level-10: SC-3, ST-1, OBC NCL-4, EWS-1, UR-7, Total-16 Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) - Pay Level-10: SC-1, OBC NCL-2, UR-5, Total-8 Assistant Secretary (Training) - Pay Level-10: SC-3, ST-1, OBC NCL-5, EWS-2, UR-11, Total-22 Accounts Officer - Pay Level-10: UR-3, Total-3

Group-B: 6. Junior Engineer - Pay Level-6: SC-2, ST-1, OBC NCL-5, EWS-1, UR-8, Total-17

Junior Translation Officer - Pay Level-6: SC-1, OBC NCL-2, EWS-1, UR-3, Total-7

Group-C: 8. Accountant - Pay Level-4: SC-1, OBC NCL-1, UR-5, Total-7

Junior Accountant - Pay Level-2: SC-3, ST-2, OBC NCL-4, EWS-3, UR-8, Total-20

How to apply

Once the application link is activated, interested candidates can follow these steps to apply:

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in. Navigate to the Recruitment section on the Homepage. A new page will display a list of ongoing recruitments/advertisements. Look for the link related to direct recruitment for various posts and click to proceed with the online application. Fill out the application form with the required details, utilizing your registered login ID and password.

Click here to read official notice.