The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is considering significant revisions to the academic structure for secondary and higher secondary education, as per media reports. The proposed changes aim to enhance the educational framework and align with the objectives outlined in the National Education Policy 2020. Among the key recommendations are modifications to language studies, changes in passing criteria, and the introduction of a national credit framework.

3 language papers mandatory, passing criteria to change

In Class 10, the proposed alterations include a transition from studying two languages to three, with a mandate that at least two of these languages must be native to India. The passing criteria for Class 10 students may also see an increase from passing in five subjects to 10. Similarly, in Class 12, students may be required to study two languages instead of one, with at least one being a native Indian language. The overall passing requirement for high school would be extended to six subjects instead of the current five.

CBSE plans to introduce new paper patterns

For Classes 11 and 12, students would be required to study six subjects, including two languages and four subjects, with an additional fifth subject if desired. One of the two languages must be the Indian native language.

The proposal outlining these structural changes for Classes 9, 10, 11, and 12 was circulated to all heads of CBSE-affiliated institutions towards the end of the previous year. They were requested to review the proposal and provide feedback by December 5, 2023. The proposed changes, if implemented, are poised to reshape the landscape of secondary and higher secondary education in India.

These proposed changes are integral to the CBSE's larger initiative to introduce a national credit framework in school education. The framework aims to establish academic parity between vocational and general education, facilitating smooth transitions between the two systems. As reported by The Indian Express, the lack of an organized credit system in the traditional school curriculum prompted the CBSE to propose a structure where a full academic year comprises 1,200 notional learning hours, or 40 credits. Notional learning refers to the estimated time needed for a typical learner to achieve specific learning objectives, covering academic teaching and extracurricular or non-academic learning.

The Academic Bank of Credits, accessible through a connected Digilocker account, would digitally record the credits earned by students. Importantly, these credits would be independent of the grades received, according to an official CBSE document. To implement this credit-based system, the CBSE suggests adding more subjects to the secondary and upper school curricula, including vocational and transdisciplinary courses. In Class 10, students would need to pass 10 subjects (seven main topics and three languages) under the credit-based system, compared to the existing requirement of passing five subjects.