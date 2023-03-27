Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2023: 5000 Apprentice Posts Vacant, Here's Direct Link

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India (CBI) has released a recruitment notification for 5,000 job vacancies. CBI has invited online applications for apprenticeships. Graduates in any discipline can apply for apprenticeship. The online registrations are going on and the last date to register is April 3. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at centralbankofinida.co.in.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023: State-wise vacancies

Gujarat 342

Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 03

Madhya Pradesh 502

Chattisgarh 134

Chandigarh 43

Haryana 108

Punjab 150

J&K 26

Himachal Pradesh 63

Tamil Nadu 230

Puducherry 01

Kerala 136

Rajasthan 192

Uttarakhand 41

Delhi 141

Assam 135

Manipur 09

Nagaland 07

Tripura 06

Karnataka 115

Telengana 106

Andhra Pradesh 141

Odisha 112

West Bengal 362

Andaman & Nicobar 01

Sikkim 16

Uttar Pradesh 615

Goa 44

Maharastra 629

Bihar 526

Jharkhand 46

Total 5000

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023- Application Fees

PWD Candidates Rs. 400 + GST

SC/ST/All Woemen Rs. 600 + GST

All Other Candidates Rs. 800 + GST

How to apply for CBI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023