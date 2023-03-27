Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2023: 5000 Apprentice Posts Vacant, Here's Direct Link

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India (CBI) has released a recruitment notification for 5,000 job vacancies. CBI has invited online applications for apprenticeships. Graduates in any discipline can apply for apprenticeship. The online registrations are going on and the last date to register is April 3. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at centralbankofinida.co.in.
Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023: State-wise vacancies
- Gujarat 342
- Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu 03
- Madhya Pradesh 502
- Chattisgarh 134
- Chandigarh 43
- Haryana 108
- Punjab 150
- J&K 26
- Himachal Pradesh 63
- Tamil Nadu 230
- Puducherry 01
- Kerala 136
- Rajasthan 192
- Uttarakhand 41
- Delhi 141
- Assam 135
- Manipur 09
- Nagaland 07
- Tripura 06
- Karnataka 115
- Telengana 106
- Andhra Pradesh 141
- Odisha 112
- West Bengal 362
- Andaman & Nicobar 01
- Sikkim 16
- Uttar Pradesh 615
- Goa 44
- Maharastra 629
- Bihar 526
- Jharkhand 46
- Total 5000
Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023- Application Fees
- PWD Candidates Rs. 400 + GST
- SC/ST/All Woemen Rs. 600 + GST
- All Other Candidates Rs. 800 + GST
How to apply for CBI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023
- Step 1: Eligible candidates should visit the official site of the Central Bank of India - centralbankofindia.co.in,
- Step 2: After that, click on the “Recruitment Portal” option on the Home page.
- Step 3: Click on the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification and click the One Time Registration option.
- Step 4: Fill out the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration form and upload the required documents and images properly.
- Step 5: Click on the “submit” button and Print the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration form for future purposes.