Last Updated:

Central Bank Of India Recruitment 2023: 5000 Apprentice Posts Vacant, Here's Direct Link

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: There are 5000 vacancies for apprenticeship. Graduates can apply. Here's the direct link to apply online.

Jobs
 
| Written By
Nandini Verma
central bank of india recruitment 2023

Image: Pexels


Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Central Bank of India (CBI) has released a recruitment notification for 5,000 job vacancies. CBI has invited online applications for apprenticeships. Graduates in any discipline can apply for apprenticeship. The online registrations are going on and the last date to register is April 3. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at centralbankofinida.co.in.

Direct link to apply online.

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023: State-wise vacancies

 

  • Gujarat    342
  • Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu    03
  • Madhya Pradesh    502
  • Chattisgarh    134
  • Chandigarh    43
  • Haryana    108
  • Punjab    150
  • J&K    26
  • Himachal Pradesh    63
  • Tamil Nadu    230
  • Puducherry    01
  • Kerala    136
  • Rajasthan    192
  • Uttarakhand    41
  • Delhi    141
  • Assam    135
  • Manipur    09
  • Nagaland    07
  • Tripura    06
  • Karnataka    115
  • Telengana    106
  • Andhra Pradesh    141
  • Odisha    112
  • West Bengal    362
  • Andaman & Nicobar    01
  • Sikkim    16
  • Uttar Pradesh    615
  • Goa    44
  • Maharastra    629
  • Bihar    526
  • Jharkhand    46
  • Total    5000

Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023- Application Fees

  • PWD Candidates    Rs. 400 + GST
  • SC/ST/All Woemen    Rs. 600 + GST
  • All Other Candidates    Rs. 800 + GST

How to apply for CBI Apprenticeship Recruitment 2023

  • Step 1: Eligible candidates should visit the official site of the Central Bank of India - centralbankofindia.co.in,
  • Step 2: After that, click on the “Recruitment Portal” option on the Home page.
  • Step 3: Click on the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 notification and click the One Time Registration option.
  • Step 4: Fill out the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration form and upload the required documents and images properly.
  • Step 5: Click on the “submit” button and Print the Central Bank of India Apprentice Recruitment 2023 registration form for future purposes.
READ | APSC JE Recruitment 2023 begins, here's how to apply for 73 jr. engineer posts in Assam
READ | APSC AE Recruitment 2023: Application begins for 244 asst engineer posts in Assam
READ | JSSC Recruitment 2023 Notification for 690 Lab Assistant vacancies out; check details
READ | Jharkhand Teacher Recruitment 2023: JSSC PGTTCE notification out for over 3000 vacancies
READ | CRPF Constable Recruitment 2023 begins today for 9212 vacancies; Here's how to apply
COMMENT