CG Vyapam Patwari Hall Tickets 2022 Out For Apr 24 Exam, Here's How To Download

CG Vyapam Patwari exam 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit cards for the Patwari recruitment exam on Thursday, March 14, 2022. The hall tickets released are for the CG Patwari exam which will be conducted on April 24, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, over 300 posts will be filled.

Candidates who were interested and got themselves registered to take the exam can download CG Vyapam admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check admit cards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. The list of websites on which hall tickets have been uploaded can also be checked here.

Websites to check CG Vyapam patwari hall ticket

Vyapam.cgstate.gov.in Cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

CG Vyapam patwari exam: Check important dates here

The admit cards have been released on April 14, 2022

Deadline to download hall tickets ends on April 24, 2022

The exam will be conducted on April 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in single shift between 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

Candidates should know that the hard copy of admit card will not be issued to them. Therefore it is mandatory to take printout of admit card and carry the same to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take exam. For being on the safe side, they should also not forget to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall.

Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets