Last Updated:

CG Vyapam Patwari Hall Tickets 2022 Out For Apr 24 Exam, Here's How To Download

CG Vyapam Patwari admit cards have been released on the official website on April 14, 2022. It can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CG Vyapam

Image: Unsplash


CG Vyapam Patwari exam 2022: Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has released the admit cards for the Patwari recruitment exam on Thursday, March 14,  2022. The hall tickets released are for the CG Patwari exam which will be conducted on April 24, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, over 300 posts will be filled.

 Candidates who were interested and got themselves registered to take the exam can download CG Vyapam admit card now. It has been uploaded on the official websites and can be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check admit cards, candidates should be ready with their registration number and date of birth. The list of websites on which hall tickets have been uploaded can also be checked here. 

Websites to check CG Vyapam patwari hall ticket

  1. Vyapam.cgstate.gov.in
  2. Cgvyapam.choice.gov.in

CG Vyapam patwari exam: Check important dates here

  • The admit cards have been released on April 14, 2022
  • Deadline to download hall tickets ends on April 24, 2022
  • The exam will be conducted on April 24, 2022. The exam will be conducted in single shift between 10 AM to 1:15 PM.

Candidates should know that the hard copy of admit card will not be issued to them. Therefore it is mandatory to take printout of admit card and carry the same to exam hall. In case they fail to do so, they may not be allowed to take exam. For being on the safe side, they should also not forget to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. 

Step-by-step guide to download hall tickets

  • Registered candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of CG VYAPAM
  • On the homepage, they should go to the ‘Admit Card’ Section 
  • Then they should click on relevant Server Link 1 or Server Link 2 link
  • Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required details and log in
  • Post logging in, the hall tickets will be displayed on screen 
  • Candidates should go through the details mentioned on it and download the same
  • As mentioned above, they should make sure to carry a printout of admit card to the exam hall 
READ | BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Application deadline for 6421 posts extended again
READ | Army Recruitment: Lieutenant Colonel arrested from Pune for leaking answer keys of exam
READ | RBI Recruitment 2022: Vacancy open for 14 Medical Consultant posts; Check how to apply
READ | UP Police SI Recruitment: PST/DV to begin on April 19, admit cards to be out on Apr 16
READ | BSSC CGL recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 2187 posts, check application link
Tags: CG Vyapam, CG Vyapam Patwari, CG Vyapam patwari hall ticket
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND